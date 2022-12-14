Kate Middleton, Prince William take lead over Meghan Markle and Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle far behind, and took the lead over them in Christmas celebrations.



The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to Instagram and Twitter handles, and unveiled their official Christmas card photo ahead of Meghan and Harry.

Kate and William posted the picture and wrote: “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” followed by a Christmas tree.

In the stunning photo, the couple are photographed with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on a sunny day.

By sharing their official Christmas card, Kate and William took lead over Meghan and Harry, who are seemingly busy in promoting their Netflix show.

Last year, the California-based royal couple had shared their Christmas card two days before the festival.

The holiday card featured the long-awaited first photo of the couple's daughter, Lilibet Diana. The photo also stars Lili's big brother, Archie.