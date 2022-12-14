 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William take lead over Meghan Markle and Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Kate Middleton, Prince William take lead over Meghan Markle and Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle far behind, and took the lead over them in Christmas celebrations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to Instagram and Twitter handles, and unveiled their official Christmas card photo ahead of Meghan and Harry.

Kate and William posted the picture and wrote: “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” followed by a Christmas tree.

In the stunning photo, the couple are photographed with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on a sunny day.

By sharing their official Christmas card, Kate and William took lead over Meghan and Harry, who are seemingly busy in promoting their Netflix show.

Last year, the California-based royal couple had shared their Christmas card two days before the festival.

The holiday card featured the long-awaited first photo of the couple's daughter, Lilibet Diana. The photo also stars Lili's big brother, Archie.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria Beckham brand’s Christmas Party

Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria Beckham brand’s Christmas Party
Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion $1m over shooting, court hears

Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion $1m over shooting, court hears
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer ‘working on’ Johnny Depp’s return to franchise

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer ‘working on’ Johnny Depp’s return to franchise

Kate Middleton, Prince William garner ‘love and respect’ being ‘focused on duties’

Kate Middleton, Prince William garner ‘love and respect’ being ‘focused on duties’
BTS members pose for pictures as Jin leaves for military duty

BTS members pose for pictures as Jin leaves for military duty
BTS' Jin first pictures from military camp out now: See insides

BTS' Jin first pictures from military camp out now: See insides
Shakira ‘hopes to reciprocate all the love and affection’

Shakira ‘hopes to reciprocate all the love and affection’
'Westworld' days are numbered on HBO Max, WarnerMedia decides

'Westworld' days are numbered on HBO Max, WarnerMedia decides
Emily Ratajkowski enjoys with DJ Orazio as Pete Davidson romance heats up

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys with DJ Orazio as Pete Davidson romance heats up
Meghan Markle’s accusations are ‘death by a thousand cuts’

Meghan Markle’s accusations are ‘death by a thousand cuts’
Jonathan Majors: 'Iron Man is the best'

Jonathan Majors: 'Iron Man is the best'
Olivia Wilde told to boycott Golden Globes for shameful snub: ‘Send clear & loud message’

Olivia Wilde told to boycott Golden Globes for shameful snub: ‘Send clear & loud message’