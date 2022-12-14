Prince Harry claims King Charles ‘never raised him’

File Footage

Prince Harry is putting King Charles on blast for his failings as a father, amid claims that his son was “brought up by friends in Africa.”



This claim has been referenced by Martin Robinson, a writer for the Daily Mail.

He made the claim in reference to Prince Harry’s admission about King Charles’ lacking as a father.

For those unversed, the original claim was delivered in the docuseries Harry & Meghan.

In reference to it, Mr Robinson wrote, “The first three episodes contain a series of barbs that will upset his father King Charles III, including Harry's claim that he was 'literally brought up' by a 'second family' in Africa where he chose to spend three-month stints in his late teens and twenties as he came to terms with his mother's death.”