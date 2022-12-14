 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Firm should ‘unmuzzle’ staffers who ‘remained silent in respect’ of Queen

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Palace staffers that have been silenced by NDA’s threaten to speak out if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not stop public attacks.

Royal commentator and author Jane Moore issued this accusation in her piece for The Sun.

She started by writing, “As Meghan says in the first Netflix drop of three episodes peddling ‘their truth’, ‘doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us?’”

“Ditto, doesn’t it also make sense to hear the stories of the staff reportedly driven to tears of upset and frustration by their treatment at the hands of the Sussexes before they decamped to their brave new world?”

A former Palace employee who signed a non-disclosure agreement says: “The only way to end it once for good is for us to be allowed to speak, and for the palace to firmly reject their lies.”

“I certainly have chosen to remain silent out of respect for the crown, but if they keep attacking us and our characters, reputation etc we need to feel we are equally supported by the Royal Family.”

Before concluding Ms Moore also referenced Meghan Markle’s humanitarian work and claimed “she’s such an activist for the vulnerable and silenced, you’d think Meghan would be publicly demanding it.”

