 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate, William praised for ‘grace’ while Harry, Meghan slammed for ‘unpleasant vanity’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

FileFootage

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry were recently ripped for their “deeply unpleasant vanity” by an expert who couldn’t hold back himself from showering praises over Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Nile Gardiner complimented the Prince and Princess of Wales for their trip to the US.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales had a hugely successful visit to the US. They are wonderful representatives for the Royal Family and British people,” he added.

“There is a massive difference in the grace from William and Kate compared to the deeply unpleasant vanity of Meghan and Harry,” Nile continued. “They are poles apart in terms of how they conduct themselves on the world stage. The future is in very safe hands with William and Kate."

The expert noted that there is a backlash against the Sussexes in the US with many turning against the couple.

“They will be popular with the liberal left wing elite but increasingly unpopular with the American people. They will become isolated in the US and will be as unpopular here as they are in the UK,” Nile added.

"Americans don't like vicious attacks on the Royal Family. The monarchy remains extremely popular in the US."

More From Entertainment:

Omid Scobie to attack royal family on behalf of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Omid Scobie to attack royal family on behalf of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions

Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions
Female artists may refuse to share stage with Johnny Depp at Brit Awards

Female artists may refuse to share stage with Johnny Depp at Brit Awards
Meghan Markle’s privileged double standards called out

Meghan Markle’s privileged double standards called out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Christmas card to feature Lilibet, Archie’s new look

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Christmas card to feature Lilibet, Archie’s new look
'Fantastic Four' star John Krasinski's career might be over in MCU

'Fantastic Four' star John Krasinski's career might be over in MCU
Johnny Depp receives three nominations for ‘18’ at Brit awards 2023

Johnny Depp receives three nominations for ‘18’ at Brit awards 2023
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘not forgiving’ estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘not forgiving’ estranged father Thomas Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to remain ‘shy’ in attacks against Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to remain ‘shy’ in attacks against Royal Family
Why King Charles fears removal of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles

Why King Charles fears removal of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles