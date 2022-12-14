Kate, William praised for ‘grace’ while Harry, Meghan slammed for ‘unpleasant vanity’

FileFootage

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry were recently ripped for their “deeply unpleasant vanity” by an expert who couldn’t hold back himself from showering praises over Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Speaking to Express.co.uk, Nile Gardiner complimented the Prince and Princess of Wales for their trip to the US.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales had a hugely successful visit to the US. They are wonderful representatives for the Royal Family and British people,” he added.

“There is a massive difference in the grace from William and Kate compared to the deeply unpleasant vanity of Meghan and Harry,” Nile continued. “They are poles apart in terms of how they conduct themselves on the world stage. The future is in very safe hands with William and Kate."

The expert noted that there is a backlash against the Sussexes in the US with many turning against the couple.

“They will be popular with the liberal left wing elite but increasingly unpopular with the American people. They will become isolated in the US and will be as unpopular here as they are in the UK,” Nile added.

"Americans don't like vicious attacks on the Royal Family. The monarchy remains extremely popular in the US."