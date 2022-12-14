King Charles to snub Prince Andrew from Royal Christmas as plans 'up in the air'?

FileFootage

King Charles III is all set to host his first royal Christmas as the monarch with everybody wondering about the attendees of the poignant event.



Royal expert Jennie Bond recently revealed that Prince Andrew’s invitation to the event is not confirmed.

Speaking to OK!, the 72-year-old journalist said: “Christmas is always such a difficult time for families, as people are pulled in all directions, so I don’t know if Andrew and Fergie [Sarah, Duchess of York] would suddenly be invited.”

The celebration is slated to be attended by Charles’ sister Anne and the Duke of Wessex along with his wife.

“Edward and Sophie get on very well with Charles and Camilla, so they’ll probably be there,” said Jennie. “Quite possibly the Middletons could be included in the Christmas plans.”

The expert added that the new monarch’s plans might be announced soon.

"The younger royals will probably want to spend time with their own families, so I think the two or three-day celebrations of the past may, indeed, be a thing of the past," she shared.

"The younger generation might want to do their own thing for at least part of the time. So they may just have Christmas lunch [at Sandringham].”