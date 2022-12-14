 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith reveals 'Emancipation' co-star spat in his face

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Will Smith reveals Emancipation co-star spat in his face
Will Smith reveals 'Emancipation' co-star spat in his face

Will Smith recently revealed that his Emancipation co-star had to pull a weird move for a scene in the film.

The Hollywood star appeared on the Red Table Talk on Tuesday where he told his children that an actor spat in his face for a scene.

“As the years have gone on I've gotten more and more locked into these characters for longer periods of time,” Will said. “And it's just the weight of this story, the weight of these experiences — the quality of these actors. It was emotionally, it was physically, it was spiritually taxing,” he added.

Recalling the scene, the King Richard actor shared: “One of the first days on set, there is a scene with one of the actors and he leans down in my face and says, 'You a cold one, ain't you?' and then he ad-libbed....”

Making his kids burst into laughter, Will said: “I was like, ‘Makeup!’ No, but it was like ... I was like, Whoa, every actor on this set was taking it really, really seriously.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck shuts claims of ‘staged PDA’ with recent outing

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck shuts claims of ‘staged PDA’ with recent outing

Kim Kardashian buying 'ridiculously overpriced' stuff for kids ahead of Christmas

Kim Kardashian buying 'ridiculously overpriced' stuff for kids ahead of Christmas
Meghan Markle dubbed the ‘real royal’: ‘She was truly born a Queen’

Meghan Markle dubbed the ‘real royal’: ‘She was truly born a Queen’
Jennifer Lopez wants to make new Christmas traditions with hubby Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wants to make new Christmas traditions with hubby Ben Affleck
Prince Harry prepares for another Oprah-style interview with US TV

Prince Harry prepares for another Oprah-style interview with US TV
Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ embraces French life in new season

Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ embraces French life in new season
Kate Middleton stuns royal fans with recycled fashion look: DETAILS

Kate Middleton stuns royal fans with recycled fashion look: DETAILS
King Charles to snub Prince Andrew from Royal Christmas as plans 'up in the air'?

King Charles to snub Prince Andrew from Royal Christmas as plans 'up in the air'?
Meghan Markle’s 'hatred' for Kate Middleton fuelled bombshell Netflix show

Meghan Markle’s 'hatred' for Kate Middleton fuelled bombshell Netflix show
Kanye West's former lawyers unable to find him, request to serve via texts

Kanye West's former lawyers unable to find him, request to serve via texts
Omid Scobie to attack royal family on behalf of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Omid Scobie to attack royal family on behalf of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions

Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions