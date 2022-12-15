King Charles III mulls triggering 'nuclear option' against Meghan, Prince Harry?

The new trailer for the final part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary indicates that upcoming episodes contain nothing good for the monarchy and the royal family.



In the new clip for volume two of "Harry & Meghan", which premieres on Netflix Thursday, Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser and attorney Jenny Afia alleged that Prince Harry's wife was used by the palace.



"There was a real kind of war against Meghan, and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas," Afia, a partner at Schillings Law Firm in London, said at the start of the clip.

Fraser, a friend, spoke next in the new trailer, saying, "Meg became this scapegoat for the palace."

Royal experts think King Charles may be left with no choice but to trigger the "nuclear option" against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if their docu-series is damaging to the Royal Family.



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "The trailer for the Netflix series Harry and Meghan contained a clip of Harry talking about 'a dirty game' and their lawyer saying 'there was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas'. These comments did not appear in the early episodes.

"Although they were the subject of barbed comments and accused of 'unconscious bias', there were no direct attacks on senior royals in the first three episodes."

He added: "The next three episodes are likely to give more details. This seems certain to involve attacks on courtiers. Whether it indicts members of the royal family individually is the big question. If so, what, one wonders, could they do in response as this will go worldwide and be very damaging."

Asked whether the Palace would be concerned by these attacks and how King Charles could react, the Commentator responded as saying: "Any attacks will concern the Palace but on anonymous courtiers it’s not so important."

"The Palace cannot respond point by point. A statement even in extremis would mean little. Not inviting them to the Coronation and cutting off all contact is a nuclear option but the only real one if the coming episodes and Harry’s memoir go beyond the pale," Fitzwilliams added.