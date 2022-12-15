 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Celebrities trying to keep their distance from Prince William and Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Celebrities trying to keep their distance from Prince William and Kate Middleton

Hollywood celebrities are not only keeping their distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but they also avoid giving the impression that they admire Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the British royal family.

Most of the celebrities whom Meghan recently invited on her podcast also avoided commenting on her Netflix documentary fearing backlash from supporters of the British royal fans.

Celebrities trying to keep their distance from Prince William and Kate Middleton

Another reason the American celebrities avoid praising the royals is the allegations Meghan Markle has been levelling against them.

Similarly when Kate and William on Wednesday shared their new family picture for Christmas card and which attracted thousands of likes on Instagram, no high profile celebrity bothered to like the post or leave any comment.

Celebrities trying to keep their distance from Prince William and Kate Middleton

Only David Beckham was prominent among nearly two million people who liked the picture featuring the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales and their three children.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Prince William's post containing Christmas card photo reaches rare milestone

Kate Middleton and Prince William's post containing Christmas card photo reaches rare milestone

King Charles III mulls triggering 'nuclear option' against Meghan, Prince Harry?

King Charles III mulls triggering 'nuclear option' against Meghan, Prince Harry?
Zoe Saldaña reveals why her kids wouldn't watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Zoe Saldaña reveals why her kids wouldn't watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Megyn Kelly thinks Prince Harry needs therapy not 'whiny, woke and annoying' wife Meghan Markle

Megyn Kelly thinks Prince Harry needs therapy not 'whiny, woke and annoying' wife Meghan Markle
Christopher Nolan gets candid on creating atomic explosion without CGI in 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan gets candid on creating atomic explosion without CGI in 'Oppenheimer'

Katie Holmes' stylist comes to her resue over viral Y2K look after being brutally mocked

Katie Holmes' stylist comes to her resue over viral Y2K look after being brutally mocked
Olly Murs tried but failed to meet with Caroline Flack before her passing: 'I always think back to that moment'

Olly Murs tried but failed to meet with Caroline Flack before her passing: 'I always think back to that moment'
King Charles praised as 'really friendly and more 'easy going than Queen Elizabeth'

King Charles praised as 'really friendly and more 'easy going than Queen Elizabeth'
Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia' unveils the official trailer of season 2

Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia' unveils the official trailer of season 2

Andrew Flintoff's son breaks silence on father's horrific accident during Top Gear shooting: 'lucky to be alive'

Andrew Flintoff's son breaks silence on father's horrific accident during Top Gear shooting: 'lucky to be alive'
Katherine McPhee says that she couldn't secure 'A Place In The Recording Industry' after 'American Idol'

Katherine McPhee says that she couldn't secure 'A Place In The Recording Industry' after 'American Idol'
Jason Momoa and John Cena to muscle up for a power-packed action comedy 'Killer Vacation'

Jason Momoa and John Cena to muscle up for a power-packed action comedy 'Killer Vacation'