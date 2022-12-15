Johnny Depp dresses up Captain Jack Sparrow to help terminally ill children

Johnny Depp has been making waves on social media after he dressed up as the famous character of Captain Jack Sparrow to help terminally ill children.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was axed from the Disney franchise after he launched a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

However, the move from the streaming giant couldn’t stop Johnny to appear as the famed Captain for a charity appearance.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star sent a video message to Captain Kori – a terminally ill child who wished to garner 100,000 YouTube subscribers before he dies.

Appearing on Kraken the Box channel, Johnny sent him a message and also spoke to him over the phone.

Fans were enthralled to see the heart-warming moment as they took over Twitter, dedicated tribute to the Hollywood star.

One fan wrote: “Johnny Depp reprised his role as Captain Jack Sparrow to help Captain Kori fulfil his dying wish of gaining 100,000 subscribers on YouTube...

“Today Kori's wish came true! Johnny Depp is a legend once again helping children who are terminally ill!” they added.