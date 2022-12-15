 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle identified herself as ‘Caucasian supermodel’? Here’s a fact-check

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Meghan Markle identified herself as ‘Caucasian supermodel’? Here’s a fact-check
Meghan Markle identified herself as ‘Caucasian supermodel’? Here’s a fact-check

Netflix released Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-awaited docu-series that has attracted much attention around the globe.

Offering a glimpse of their lives, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they faced racial discrimination.

However, fans were intrigued by an image of an online profile in which Meghan was listed as a “Caucasian Supermodel.”

Newsweek took the charge to dig into the claims that raise the question about the Suits alum’s racial identity.

The site reported that the information appearing on the profile appears to be a “user-submitted biography”.

Therefore, the information was not apparently provided by the Duchess herself.

Meghan Markle identified herself as ‘Caucasian supermodel’? Here’s a fact-check

Meghan’s alleged profile dates back to 2013, the same year the Suits alum told the South China Morning Post that she was “bi-racial”.

"Specifically for me, because I'm bi-racial, I can go in for so many parts," she said.

"If you're blond and blue-eyed, you may have 10 auditions but, because I could look what they call 'exotic Caucasian', instead of having 10 auditions I would have 40. You hear 'no' a lot more.

“It hurts a lot because you feel like all you hear is 'no'. It's really just about powering through. At a certain point, people just give up and once they've dropped out of the pool your chances of making it are so much better. It's a numbers game,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry for branding King Charles a liar in latest 'Megsflix' episodes

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry for branding King Charles a liar in latest 'Megsflix' episodes
Will Smith reflects on his epic weight loss journey after viral ‘dad bod’ pic

Will Smith reflects on his epic weight loss journey after viral ‘dad bod’ pic
Netflix Exec says he is ‘optimistic’ about ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 renewal

Netflix Exec says he is ‘optimistic’ about ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 renewal
Prince William not ‘focused’ on attention of being ‘future King’

Prince William not ‘focused’ on attention of being ‘future King’
Robert Downey Jr. thanks Norman Lear during Netflix's 'Sr' celebrations

Robert Downey Jr. thanks Norman Lear during Netflix's 'Sr' celebrations
Charles won’t ‘respond’ to Harry, Meghan series unless there's ‘direct hit on Camilla’

Charles won’t ‘respond’ to Harry, Meghan series unless there's ‘direct hit on Camilla’
Kate Hudson gushes over Tom Cruise's 'infectious' love for skydiving

Kate Hudson gushes over Tom Cruise's 'infectious' love for skydiving
Meghan Markle a ‘scapegoat’ for King Charles, Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle a ‘scapegoat’ for King Charles, Prince Andrew
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle doc is the ‘ultimate revenge’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle doc is the ‘ultimate revenge’
Celebrities pour in tributes for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'he always lit up everything'

Celebrities pour in tributes for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'he always lit up everything'
Meghan Markle, Harry mock Queen’s favourite ‘Nott Cott’: ‘So small!’

Meghan Markle, Harry mock Queen’s favourite ‘Nott Cott’: ‘So small!’
Olivia Wilde ‘still pretty hurt’ over Harry Styles breakup, sources

Olivia Wilde ‘still pretty hurt’ over Harry Styles breakup, sources