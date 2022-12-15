Meghan Markle identified herself as ‘Caucasian supermodel’? Here’s a fact-check

Netflix released Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-awaited docu-series that has attracted much attention around the globe.

Offering a glimpse of their lives, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they faced racial discrimination.

However, fans were intrigued by an image of an online profile in which Meghan was listed as a “Caucasian Supermodel.”

Newsweek took the charge to dig into the claims that raise the question about the Suits alum’s racial identity.

The site reported that the information appearing on the profile appears to be a “user-submitted biography”.

Therefore, the information was not apparently provided by the Duchess herself.

Meghan’s alleged profile dates back to 2013, the same year the Suits alum told the South China Morning Post that she was “bi-racial”.

"Specifically for me, because I'm bi-racial, I can go in for so many parts," she said.

"If you're blond and blue-eyed, you may have 10 auditions but, because I could look what they call 'exotic Caucasian', instead of having 10 auditions I would have 40. You hear 'no' a lot more.

“It hurts a lot because you feel like all you hear is 'no'. It's really just about powering through. At a certain point, people just give up and once they've dropped out of the pool your chances of making it are so much better. It's a numbers game,” she added.