Thursday Dec 15 2022
Scarlett Johansson: 'My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot'

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Scarlett Johansson: 'My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot'

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson opened up on her career goals in a podcast.

During a podcast with Table Two with Bruce Bozzi, the Marvel star said, “My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot,” says two-time Oscar nominee. “Like a little [bungalow]. That’s what I want.”

The 38-year-old also opened up about her future, adding she “would like to direct” but “I love producing.” She’s currently credited as a producer on the upcoming Project Artemis and Tower of Terror. “I really love producing, and I love producing other people’s stuff. I always joke with Bryan about this, and he’s like, ‘You’re insane.’”

Previously, Scarlett Johansson settled a legal dispute with Walt Disney over the release of her Marvel film Black Widow.

