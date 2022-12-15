Katie Price shares shocking news with her fans

Katie Price’s fans do not have good news about her favourite star as the former model revealed she's having more surgery on her unhealed feet after spending the weekend with her children at a ski resort.

The model broke bones in both of her feet after falling from a 25-foot wall during a sunshine break in Turkey more than two years ago.

Despite having an eight-hour operation following the accident in August 2020, Price, 44, has been left in 'constant pain' - with the injury hampering her weekend away.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: 'Loved skiing with the children this weekend. Although I looked the part my skiing wasn’t great with my feet but my feet operation is next few days and hopefully I’ll be able to do more sports.'

Mother-of-five Price accompanied the post with a photo of herself alongside nine-year-old son Jett - the eldest of her two children with third husband Kieran Hayler.

Addressing the accident in February 2021, Price admitted she was in constant pain and 'waddled like a duck' when trying to walk, with 20 minutes a day being her limit.

She told The Sun: 'I will never be the same... I've got a limp when I walk now as one leg is longer than the other because of all the metal in the foot — I waddle like a duck. It does make me feel a bit paranoid.



