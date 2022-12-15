Katie Price shows off her kid’s make-up artistry skills after sharing shocking news

Katie Price showed off her daughter Bunny's makeup artistry skills after revealing that she is having another surgery on her troublesome feet.

The former glamorous model took to her Instagram and shared her kid's talent as she shared a clip of her daughter Bunny doing a friend's make-up on Instagram on Wednesday.

Katie 44, posted the video for her fans after telling them on Monday that she was having Bunny, eight, and her older brother, nine, who Katie shares with her ex-husband Kieran, home for Christmas.

In the video, reality star Katie is heard saying: 'Bunny loves doing people's make-up.'

Former Celebrity Big Brother winner Katie shared a photo of Bunny as she posed with a palette of make-up and a brush.

Katie was delighted on Monday when she told her fans Jett and Bunny were spending Christmas with her.

She shared a picture of the pair standing by a Christmas tree, with the children smiling and laughing in the snap.



