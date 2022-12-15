 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Katie Price shows off her kid’s make-up artistry skills after sharing shocking news

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Katie Price showed off her daughter Bunny's makeup artistry skills after revealing that she is having another surgery on her troublesome feet.

The former glamorous model took to her Instagram and shared her kid's talent as she shared a clip of her daughter Bunny doing a friend's make-up on Instagram on Wednesday.

Katie 44, posted the video for her fans after telling them on Monday that she was having Bunny, eight, and her older brother, nine, who Katie shares with her ex-husband Kieran, home for Christmas.

In the video, reality star Katie is heard saying: 'Bunny loves doing people's make-up.'

Former Celebrity Big Brother winner Katie shared a photo of Bunny as she posed with a palette of make-up and a brush.

Katie was delighted on Monday when she told her fans Jett and Bunny were spending Christmas with her.

She shared a picture of the pair standing by a Christmas tree, with the children smiling and laughing in the snap.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘hates himself’ for his reaction to Meghan’s suicidal thoughts

Prince Harry ‘hates himself’ for his reaction to Meghan’s suicidal thoughts
Trevor Noah to host 2023 Grammy for third consecutive year: ‘it is thrilling’

Trevor Noah to host 2023 Grammy for third consecutive year: ‘it is thrilling’
Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘nothing to say’ to Harry and Meghan

Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘nothing to say’ to Harry and Meghan
Helen Skelton excites fans ahead of ‘Strictly’ final performance

Helen Skelton excites fans ahead of ‘Strictly’ final performance
King Charles younger son Prince Harry reveals who's responsible for Meghan's miscarriage

King Charles younger son Prince Harry reveals who's responsible for Meghan's miscarriage
Katie Price shares shocking news with her fans

Katie Price shares shocking news with her fans
King Charles sparks reactions with his aggressive gesture to Queen Consort Camilla in viral video

King Charles sparks reactions with his aggressive gesture to Queen Consort Camilla in viral video
The Tonight Show: Salma Hayek shows off her slender physique in hot red dress

The Tonight Show: Salma Hayek shows off her slender physique in hot red dress

Patty Jenkins's 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' goes on floors

Patty Jenkins's 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' goes on floors
David Beckham looks dapper in beige suit as he watches World Cup semi-final

David Beckham looks dapper in beige suit as he watches World Cup semi-final
Margot Robbie hints at ‘dream houses’ in ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie hints at ‘dream houses’ in ‘Barbie’
Prince Harry seems to believe Netflix series is 'one-way journey'

Prince Harry seems to believe Netflix series is 'one-way journey'