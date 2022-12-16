 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William shrug off Meghan and Harry's claims as they host royal carol service

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Kate Middleton, Prince William shrug off Meghan and Harrys claims as they host royal carol service

Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they hosted 'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas' event after Netflix released new episodes of the Sussexes' series on Thursday.

Despite Meghan and Harry's allegations against the palace in their latest episodes, Prince and Princess Wales continued their royal functions as usual and graced an event at Westminster Abbey on December 15.

Kate Middleton, Prince William shrug off Meghan and Harrys claims as they host royal carol service

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Catherine, Princess of Wales attended the carol service at Westminster Abbey hours after the release of Meghan and Harry's docuseries' final part in which Harry made serious allegations against his father, brother and grandmother.

Princess of Wales looked radiant in red outfits as she shrugged off Netflix drama at her carol service. Kate nailed festive dressing in a burgundy coat dress, believed to be from London-based Eponine.

The 40-year-old looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she arrived for the event in London, proving to be the queen of colour coordinating, she paired the elegant number with dazzling drop ruby earrings and a matching shimmering clutch and gloves, while sporting burgundy heels.

The royal couple's Twitter account also shared a video of Middleton decorating a Christmas tree in honor of the event. Middleton wore a white festive sweater for the occasion while music played in the background.

Ahead of the event, Buckingham Palace noted the service this year is dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Last year's event honored those who inspired and helped their communities across the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez teams up with politician Stacey Abrams for Won’t Be Silent

Selena Gomez teams up with politician Stacey Abrams for Won’t Be Silent
Channing Tatum mourns the loss of DJ Stephen “tWitch” boss: Photo

Channing Tatum mourns the loss of DJ Stephen “tWitch” boss: Photo
Sofia Vergara stuns in white crop top as she shops for jewellery

Sofia Vergara stuns in white crop top as she shops for jewellery
'Emily in Paris' Lily Collins, husband Charlie McDowell head to dinner in NYC

'Emily in Paris' Lily Collins, husband Charlie McDowell head to dinner in NYC
Angelina Jolie looks gorgeous as she shares snap of daughter Zahara meeting politicians

Angelina Jolie looks gorgeous as she shares snap of daughter Zahara meeting politicians
Jennifer Lopez fans share their rudest encounters with the star: ‘She cussed me out’

Jennifer Lopez fans share their rudest encounters with the star: ‘She cussed me out’
Prince Harry disgraces his brother William by showing his text to Meghan?

Prince Harry disgraces his brother William by showing his text to Meghan?
Victoria Beckham looks unrecognisable as she bundles up in black jacket

Victoria Beckham looks unrecognisable as she bundles up in black jacket

Ben Affleck continues to smoke despite Jennifer Lopez's pleas

Ben Affleck continues to smoke despite Jennifer Lopez's pleas
Prince Harry ‘hates himself’ for his reaction to Meghan’s suicidal thoughts

Prince Harry ‘hates himself’ for his reaction to Meghan’s suicidal thoughts
Trevor Noah to host 2023 Grammy for third consecutive year: ‘it is thrilling’

Trevor Noah to host 2023 Grammy for third consecutive year: ‘it is thrilling’
Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘nothing to say’ to Harry and Meghan

Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘nothing to say’ to Harry and Meghan