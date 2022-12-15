 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Melissa Joan Hart shares her thoughts on Sabrina reboot

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Melissa Joan Hart shares her thoughts on Sabrina reboot
Melissa Joan Hart shares her thoughts on Sabrina reboot

Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart has recently revealed why she’s not in favour of reboot.

“I just don't think it would be as great as the original,” said Melissa in an interview with E! News.

The actress continued, “I just don't think there's any way. People are nostalgic for what they had. Trying to recreate that can be really difficult, as we've seen.”

Melissa shared, “I always like to move forward,” however, she revealed that she’s aware of her fans who would want to see “more witchy goodness” over the years.

“Everybody talks about her and Harvey (Nate Richert) have a baby and the baby finds out she's got powers or something,” remarked Melissa.

The actress commented, “However, if that sounds familiar—it's because it is.”

Melissa recalled, “That was done with Bewitched spin-off.”

“That's been done a lot. If someone can figure out a different way in, that'd be great,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William shrug off Meghan and Harry's claims as they host royal carol service

Kate Middleton, Prince William shrug off Meghan and Harry's claims as they host royal carol service
Selena Gomez teams up with politician Stacey Abrams for Won’t Be Silent

Selena Gomez teams up with politician Stacey Abrams for Won’t Be Silent
Channing Tatum mourns the loss of DJ Stephen “tWitch” boss: Photo

Channing Tatum mourns the loss of DJ Stephen “tWitch” boss: Photo
Sofia Vergara stuns in white crop top as she shops for jewellery

Sofia Vergara stuns in white crop top as she shops for jewellery
'Emily in Paris' Lily Collins, husband Charlie McDowell head to dinner in NYC

'Emily in Paris' Lily Collins, husband Charlie McDowell head to dinner in NYC
Angelina Jolie looks gorgeous as she shares snap of daughter Zahara meeting politicians

Angelina Jolie looks gorgeous as she shares snap of daughter Zahara meeting politicians
Jennifer Lopez fans share their rudest encounters with the star: ‘She cussed me out’

Jennifer Lopez fans share their rudest encounters with the star: ‘She cussed me out’
Prince Harry disgraces his brother William by showing his text to Meghan?

Prince Harry disgraces his brother William by showing his text to Meghan?
Victoria Beckham looks unrecognisable as she bundles up in black jacket

Victoria Beckham looks unrecognisable as she bundles up in black jacket

Ben Affleck continues to smoke despite Jennifer Lopez's pleas

Ben Affleck continues to smoke despite Jennifer Lopez's pleas
Prince Harry ‘hates himself’ for his reaction to Meghan’s suicidal thoughts

Prince Harry ‘hates himself’ for his reaction to Meghan’s suicidal thoughts
Trevor Noah to host 2023 Grammy for third consecutive year: ‘it is thrilling’

Trevor Noah to host 2023 Grammy for third consecutive year: ‘it is thrilling’