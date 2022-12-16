Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Jennifer Aniston on Thursday paid tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the DJ from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" who died in what media reported was an apparent suicide.

"Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought into this world will be sk deeply missed," she wrote while sharing a video to her Instagram stories.

Entertainment website TMZ said the DJ and dancer was found in a hotel in the city on Tuesday with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The outlet said the 40-year-old's wife, Allison Holker, had contacted police because she was concerned for her husband.

His body was discovered a short time later.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office said an autopsy was due to be carried out on 40-year-old Stephen Boss, who they said died Tuesday at a "hotel/motel."

Boss became a fixture on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after he joined in 2014.

He stayed with the program until it ended this year.

He had also appeared on dance competition show "So You Think You Can Dance", and had roles in movies "Step Up" and "Magic Mike XXL."

Along with his wife Holker, he hosted reality show "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings."



