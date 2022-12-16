Johnny Depp becomes Jack Sparrow for dying fan on YouTube

Johnny Depp is reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for a bed-ridden fan.

The famous actor slipped into his Pirates of The Caribbean costume this week to appease fan Kori Parkin-Stovell, who is on his way to getting a third heart transplant.

Kori's family don't know how long he has to live.

Amid this, Johnny rang the YouTuber and later sent a video message for him.

"I wish you the best of luck, I'm your number one fan Captain Kori, all my respect and love."

Johnny said: "Captain Kori, I understand you're quite the YouTube channel man, or shall be.

"So what I'm saying is I shall be glad to follow your YouTube channel and I shall tell all my friends to follow your YouTube channel."

He added: "I shall be there watching every moment and watching moments with you."