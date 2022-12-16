 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp becomes Jack Sparrow for dying fan on YouTube

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Johnny Depp is reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for a bed-ridden fan.

The famous actor slipped into his Pirates of The Caribbean costume this week to appease fan Kori Parkin-Stovell, who is on his way to getting a third heart transplant. 

Kori's family don't know how long he has to live.

Amid this, Johnny rang the YouTuber and later sent a video message for him.

"I wish you the best of luck, I'm your number one fan Captain Kori, all my respect and love."

Johnny said: "Captain Kori, I understand you're quite the YouTube channel man, or shall be.

"So what I'm saying is I shall be glad to follow your YouTube channel and I shall tell all my friends to follow your YouTube channel."

He added: "I shall be there watching every moment and watching moments with you."

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan's Netflix series wraps up - but what is the effect on the royals?

Harry and Meghan's Netflix series wraps up - but what is the effect on the royals?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'moving on' from Royal bruises: 'Will never get apology'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'moving on' from Royal bruises: 'Will never get apology'
Prince Harry and 'B-lister' Meghan Markle 'cannot have cake and eat it too'

Prince Harry and 'B-lister' Meghan Markle 'cannot have cake and eat it too'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'moving on' from Royal bruises: 'Will never get apology'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'moving on' from Royal bruises: 'Will never get apology'
Prince William, Kate Middleton not grabbing 'popcorn' for Harry Netflix series

Prince William, Kate Middleton not grabbing 'popcorn' for Harry Netflix series
Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Piers Morgan reveals why he dislikes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan reveals why he dislikes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian 'proud' of nephew Mason as he grows 'taller than me' on birthday

Kim Kardashian 'proud' of nephew Mason as he grows 'taller than me' on birthday
Rihanna is going 'dynamic' to 'redefine sexy' months after childbirth

Rihanna is going 'dynamic' to 'redefine sexy' months after childbirth
Prince Harry admits he missed 'weird family gatherings' after quitting UK

Prince Harry admits he missed 'weird family gatherings' after quitting UK
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'freedom-flight' created 'state of urgency'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'freedom-flight' created 'state of urgency'
Text of the letter which Prince Harry called a lie royal family told to protect William

Text of the letter which Prince Harry called a lie royal family told to protect William