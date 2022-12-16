 
Kim Kardashian celebrates a ‘full house’ for the Holiday season

Kim Kardashian showcases her plans for Christmas with a sneap peek into her own personal ‘full house’.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul showed off her house, filled with joy and laughter, over on Instagram.

It even included the caption “full house [black heart emoji]” to warm hearts all around.

The post in question features a collection of images that highlight the kids around her and matching Christmas pajamas.

In most of the images the kids can be seen climbing around the couch, as well as Kim herself, with seemingly fun banter.

Shortly after the upload, stars like Paris Hilton and Chris Appleton flocked to the comment section in excitement.

Check it out Below:



