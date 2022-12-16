Florence Pugh stars in ex Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’: Watch Trailer

Florence Pugh lead movie A Good Person, written and directed by her ex Zach Braff.

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, MGM debuted the first trailer for the movie. Apart from Pugh, the feature film stars Celeste O’Connor, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon and Morgan Freeman.

In A Good Person, Allison (Pugh) is a young woman with a bright future ahead, a wonderful fiancé, a blossoming career, and supportive family and friends. However, her world crumbles in the blink of an eye when she survives an unimaginable car crash and emerges from recovery with an opioid addiction and unresolved grief. In the following years, it is the unlikely friendship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put herself back together and move forward with her life, via Entertainment Weekly.

Braff and Pugh previously worked together on Braff’s 2019 short film In the Time It Takes to Get There, where Pugh plays the 18th century equivalent of a social media influencer. Following their collaboration, the two began a relationship, according to Variety.

About the film, Braff told EW about why he wanted to write the film. “I was just overcome with not only experiencing grief myself, but experiencing how the people closest to the grief were able to stand back up after the tragedy,” he shared. “And so that's what I really wanted to write about.”

He added that he only goes through the "all-encompassing" task of both scripting and directing a film when "something really, truly, genuinely interests" him.

Braff produced the film with Pugh, along with Noah Segal, Christine Vachon, Christina Piovesan and Pamela Koffer.

Watch the trailer here:

A Good Person is scheduled to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.