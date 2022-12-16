 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Henry Cavill is attached with 'Warhammer 40,000' franchise for Amazon Prime Video

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Henry Cavill is attached with Warhammer 40,000 franchise for Amazon Prime Video

Henry Cavill is attached to star and executive produce the popular video game franchise, Warhammer 40,000, after exiting DC's Superman and Netflix's The Witcher.

Henry Cavill is attached to work in a new entertainment genre with Amazon Prime Video, as the streaming platform has acquired global rights to the IP from Games Workshop. The rights encompass Tv, film, and more, making it a one-of-a-kind deal for Amazon.

According to Variety, the press release stated "'Warhammer 40,000’ is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age. The threats to humankind’s empire are many — traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars, and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods."

In a statement Cavill said, "I have loved ‘Warhammer’ since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honor and the responsibility."

More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK music video changed LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha's Life: Here's how

BLACKPINK music video changed LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha's Life: Here's how
Prince William will ‘absolutely not’ allow Harry at King Charles’ coronation

Prince William will ‘absolutely not’ allow Harry at King Charles’ coronation
Jane Fonda shares her 'BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER': Cancer in remission

Jane Fonda shares her 'BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER': Cancer in remission
In Pic: Priyanka Chopra's 'family day' with hubby Nick Jonas and daughter

In Pic: Priyanka Chopra's 'family day' with hubby Nick Jonas and daughter

Khloe Kardashian sends pulses racing with dramatic hair transformation

Khloe Kardashian sends pulses racing with dramatic hair transformation

Harry Styles looks fatigued as he steps outside amid claims Olivia Wilde is sad after split

Harry Styles looks fatigued as he steps outside amid claims Olivia Wilde is sad after split
Khloe Kardashian SHOCKS fans with her 'strict mother' parenting style

Khloe Kardashian SHOCKS fans with her 'strict mother' parenting style
Joe Lycett calls David Beckham 'disgrace' after his statement regarding World Cup controversy

Joe Lycett calls David Beckham 'disgrace' after his statement regarding World Cup controversy
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey believes her late husband would be 'happy' if she found love again

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey believes her late husband would be 'happy' if she found love again
Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’

Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’
Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap

Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap
Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp