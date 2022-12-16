 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
Brittney Griner speaks out after Joe Biden negotiated her release from Moscow

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Brittney Griner has finally opened up, days after her release from Russian captivity, preceding a deal that U.S. president Joe Biden negotiated with Moscow.

A week after coming back to the United States on December 8, Brittney Griner is ready to talk.

As per Enews, the WBNA star shared a post on Instagram alongside pictures of her stepping out from the plane, "It feels so good to be home."

"The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help," she captioned.

Brittney reaffirmed her intention to resume her career as a basketball player, she said, "I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season."

Also expressing her gratitude to those who assisted, she shared, "And in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon."

Brittney was arrested in February 2021 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport for allegedly possessing vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage.

