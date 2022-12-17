 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde turns heads in black blazer dress amid claims she is sad after split

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Olivia Wilde turned heads as she was spotted at the Babylon film premiere in LA on Thursday night.

The actress showed off her style credentials in a trendy black blazer dress that featured a sheer skirt to show off some leg.

This comes after claims the 38-year-old actress has been sad after her breakup with superstar Harry Styles. The couple dated for 19 months before they split in November.

Olivia looked great in the plunging number from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello which featured statement lapels and a long see-through ruffled skirt to add an edge to the look.

The newly-single star boosted her height with strappy black heels and wore a large flower broach on her jacket to accessorise.

She posed on the red carpet with a smile, despite recent claims she is still upset over her breakup with Harry.

Styles and Wilde were rumored to have started dating after she directed him in her second feature film, Don't Worry Darling.

