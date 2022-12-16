Noah Centineo reflects on his early days in Hollywood

Noah Centineo recently addressed his early acting days, before landing in 2018 movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before.



“I was paying my dues, meeting casting directors and putting my head down, but I wasn't booking,” said Noah in an interview with PEOPLE.

The actor also spoke out about the battles he faced with drugs and alcohol during this time in his life.

The actor spoke with People about being a young actor in Hollywood and about his newer roles.

“It was easy to get caught up in the scene,” remarked Noah.

Noah recalled that the role as Jesus on The Fosters in 2015 changed his life.

“The money started to come in, and I was with people who had a lot more responsibility, who were taking the craft more seriously than my former network of people. The old lifestyle just wasn't for me anymore, so I turned away from it,” explained Noah.

It was in 2018, Noah got the opportunity to play the role of heartthrob Peter in To All the Boys I've Loved Before with Lana Condor, which actually established the actor’s career.

“To be able to be a part of something that impactful, that was rare,” stated Noah.

The actor continued, “I was so blessed that the world loved it, too. It was a really special experience.”

Interestingly, Noah also played Peter in the movie’s 2020 sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and the 2021 movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Noah was last seen in the 2022 movie Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson. He will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series The Recruit.