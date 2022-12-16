 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Noah Centineo reflects on his early days in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Noah Centineo reflects on his early days in Hollywood
Noah Centineo reflects on his early days in Hollywood

Noah Centineo recently addressed his early acting days, before landing in 2018 movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

“I was paying my dues, meeting casting directors and putting my head down, but I wasn't booking,” said Noah in an interview with PEOPLE.

The actor also spoke out about the battles he faced with drugs and alcohol during this time in his life.

The actor spoke with People about being a young actor in Hollywood and about his newer roles.

“It was easy to get caught up in the scene,” remarked Noah.

Noah recalled that the role as Jesus on The Fosters in 2015 changed his life.

“The money started to come in, and I was with people who had a lot more responsibility, who were taking the craft more seriously than my former network of people. The old lifestyle just wasn't for me anymore, so I turned away from it,” explained Noah.

It was in 2018, Noah got the opportunity to play the role of heartthrob Peter in To All the Boys I've Loved Before with Lana Condor, which actually established the actor’s career.

“To be able to be a part of something that impactful, that was rare,” stated Noah.

The actor continued, “I was so blessed that the world loved it, too. It was a really special experience.”

Interestingly, Noah also played Peter in the movie’s 2020 sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and the 2021 movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Noah was last seen in the 2022 movie Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson. He will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series The Recruit.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being an ‘extremely toxic male set’

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being an ‘extremely toxic male set’
Piers Morgan says Diana would be shocked at 'greedy' Harry harming royals

Piers Morgan says Diana would be shocked at 'greedy' Harry harming royals
Jennifer Lawrence loves working with female directors: 'Men are emotional'

Jennifer Lawrence loves working with female directors: 'Men are emotional'
Nick Cannon is 'guilty' due to work taking over 'enough time' with 11 kids

Nick Cannon is 'guilty' due to work taking over 'enough time' with 11 kids
Diana's brother refuses to take sides as Prince William's rift widens with Prince Harry

Diana's brother refuses to take sides as Prince William's rift widens with Prince Harry

Angelina Jolie leaves U.N. refugee agency after more than 20 years

Angelina Jolie leaves U.N. refugee agency after more than 20 years
Meghan Markle brother wants 'nothing to do with her after 'horrible' series

Meghan Markle brother wants 'nothing to do with her after 'horrible' series
Emancipation star Charmaine Bingwa dishes on first meeting with Will Smith

Emancipation star Charmaine Bingwa dishes on first meeting with Will Smith
Kate Middleton uncle says she is 'deeply wounded' by Prince Harry words

Kate Middleton uncle says she is 'deeply wounded' by Prince Harry words
Jonnie Irwin shares his devastating mistake as he fights terminal cancer

Jonnie Irwin shares his devastating mistake as he fights terminal cancer
Daisy Edgar-Jones to play Carole King in a ‘musical’ movie adaptation Beautiful

Daisy Edgar-Jones to play Carole King in a ‘musical’ movie adaptation Beautiful
Tobey Maguire papped with eldest daughter in a rare sight

Tobey Maguire papped with eldest daughter in a rare sight