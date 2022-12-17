 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is 'betraying' royals with 'woke' anti-British views for 'personal gain'

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Meghan Markle is accused of using racism to her own benefit in the Netflix docuseries.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, are taking advantage of the 'white privilege' of the royals to create an unhealthy narrative towards the British.

The Sun writes: "The Royal Family, at the apex of the Establishment and at the heart of our island story, embodies 'white privilege.' It must automatically be guilty of all of these sins, and more."

"This insulting, infuriating narrative has been given a massive boost from an unlikely source.

"I wish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no ill will. I was delighted at their marriage, and hope that they can build a happy life together in America.

"But their Netflix 'documentary' is an egregious betrayal — it weaponises the anti-Western, anti-British woke ideology for personal gain," the outlet notes.

