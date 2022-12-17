 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mom writes emotional note after son's passing

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is asking for prayers after her son's death.

The famous star from The Ellen DeGeneres show, reportedly killed himself this week. In an emotional message, his mom requests gratitude for all the well wishes for son.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday.

“Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

She concluded the message by saying, “please keep us in prayer.”

“Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond,” she wrote.

