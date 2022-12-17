 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release paper-free Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their paper-free 2022 Christmas card.

“From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!,” write Prince Harry and Meghan.

The card featured a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple's children did not appear on the card.

It was released a couple of days after Prince William and Kate Middleton released a picture for their Christmas card featuring the couple and their three children.

Royal fans were convinced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will copy the Prince and Princess of Wales but Harry and Meghan decided to use a picture without their children.

