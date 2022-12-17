 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ suicide note addresses ‘old challenges’: report

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ suicide note is reported to have referenced some old life troubles which he was never able to recover from.

This insight into his suicide note has been brought to light by law enforcement officials.

These unnamed sources told TMZ about the last words the Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ left.

According to their claims, the DJ turned his phone to airplane mode shortly before his death in order to stop family and friends from finding him.

The note also ‘vaguely’ referenced some old challenges the DJ had been battling.

His body was found at the Oak Tree Inn motel which is barely a mile away from his $4 million Encino home.

At the time of his radio silence, his wife immediately ran to the LAPD precinct and raised alarm over his ‘unusual behavior’. 

