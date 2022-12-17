'Emily in Paris' creator breaks down plans for season 3

The creator for Emily in Paris, Darren Star has finally addressed calls for having Kim Cattrall to join the team.

Cattrall began the chat by telling People Magazine about his ‘openness’ for the upcoming season, as well as his plans for the existing cast line up.

During the course of his chat with the magazine Cattrall weighed in on his plans for the existing line up.

He was even quoted saying, “I think when you have a great ensemble like this, you have a lot more story to tell. I see so much more story to tell, so many more possibilities.”

“If they want us back, we're coming back. I hope we get to keep doing it because we're having a great time doing it.”

This comes amid calls to have Kim Cattrall added into the Emily in Paris mix.