 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Katie Holmes part ways with Bobby Wooten III after eight-month romance

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Katie Holmes part ways with Bobby Wooten III after eight-month romance
Katie Holmes part ways with Bobby Wooten III after eight-month romance 

Katie Holmes, the ex-wife of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, has parted ways with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III less than a year after dating.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly that The Secret: Dare to Dream star and the music composer “broke up last week.”

“She’s no longer [talking] about him to his friends,” the insider added. “They just didn’t work out together for the long run.”

The former flames were first romantically linked together when they were spotted locking lips and holding hands in New York City earlier this year.

Holmes and Wooten confirmed their relationship when they made their red-carpet debut at The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala, The Silver Ball, after a month.

“I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date,” Wooten told the publication at the time. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle describe ‘enduring love story’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle describe ‘enduring love story’
'Pokemon' stars Pikachu and Ash Ketchum call it a day

'Pokemon' stars Pikachu and Ash Ketchum call it a day

'Emily in Paris' creator breaks down plans for season 3

'Emily in Paris' creator breaks down plans for season 3
King Charles first dance video as monarch goes viral

King Charles first dance video as monarch goes viral
Stephen Boss' grandfather shares tWitch's eerie last words to him before death

Stephen Boss' grandfather shares tWitch's eerie last words to him before death
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ suicide note addresses ‘old challenges’: report

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ suicide note addresses ‘old challenges’: report
Dwayne Johnson shares sweet birthday wish for daughter Jasmine

Dwayne Johnson shares sweet birthday wish for daughter Jasmine
Katy Perry becomes the ‘picture of health’ as ginger root

Katy Perry becomes the ‘picture of health’ as ginger root
Meghan Markle ‘creating own conspiracy theories’: report

Meghan Markle ‘creating own conspiracy theories’: report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release paper-free Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release paper-free Christmas card

Prince William's godmother Lady Susan to be reinstated to her role?

Prince William's godmother Lady Susan to be reinstated to her role?

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mom writes emotional note after son's passing

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mom writes emotional note after son's passing