Katie Holmes part ways with Bobby Wooten III after eight-month romance

Katie Holmes, the ex-wife of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, has parted ways with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III less than a year after dating.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly that The Secret: Dare to Dream star and the music composer “broke up last week.”

“She’s no longer [talking] about him to his friends,” the insider added. “They just didn’t work out together for the long run.”

The former flames were first romantically linked together when they were spotted locking lips and holding hands in New York City earlier this year.

Holmes and Wooten confirmed their relationship when they made their red-carpet debut at The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala, The Silver Ball, after a month.

“I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date,” Wooten told the publication at the time.