Brad Pitt on drawing inspiration from his own ‘messy’ life for ‘Babylon’ character

Brad Pitt revealed he drew inspiration for his role in the highly anticipated movie Babylon from his own “messy” life.

The Bullet Train star talked about his personal identification with his character in the comedy-drama film in an interview with Variety.

Pitt was asked what did he "go to" to "dive into what Jack is going through," to which the Hollywood hunk replied, “you gotta draw from your own life."

“That’s where it gets personal,” Pitt added. "For humour, for pain, we humans - we're messy, we carry it all with us daily - and without naming specifics, that's the job.”

The actor will portray the character of Jack Conrad, a popular silent film star known for his flamboyant parties, in the Damien Chazelle directorial.

The movie, slated to be released in January 2023, also stars Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li in pivotal roles.