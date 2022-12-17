Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have created ‘exhausting endurance test’

File Footage

This allegation has been dropped by Chris Jewers, during his piece for the Mail Online.



There, he began by defending his accusation and pointed out the depleting scores of Harry & Meghan.

He even went as far as to brand it an ‘exhausting endurance test’ and wrote, “Harry and Meghan's docuseries has been scored at a lowly 43 percent on Rotten Tomatoes as critics in the United States rounded on the show after Netflix released the highly-anticipated second half on Thursday.”

“But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are relying on the US market to warm to them, the docuseries was described as a 'cringeworthy' 'exhausting endurance test' by outlets. One described it as 'going disastrously' for the couple.

“Looking at the reviews will not make happy reading for Harry and Meghan, 41, or for the director of the docuseries Liz Garbus.”

“According to review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, the series has so far received positive reviews from just 43 percent of critics. This fell on Thursday following the release of the final three episodes.”

Before concluding Jewers also added, “The audience score makes for even worse reading, with positive reviews making up just 14 percent of the 4,209 reviews posted to the website, as of Friday morning. There have been some suggestions this has been a result of 'review bombing'.”