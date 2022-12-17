 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Archie’s nanny details what it is like working for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

File Footage

A nanny, Lorren Khumalo, who looked after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie has just shed some light into what its like working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as an employee.

For those unversed, Lorren Khumalo is a nanny from Zimbabwe who was hired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to take care of Archie back when he was a baby.

The nanny however, is no longer an employee of the couple, but was still called to sit for an interview with Netflix.

She started by recounting her experiences working for the Duke and Duchess.

She even took a trip down memory lane and weighed in on what it was like for her to receive the first phone call.

In Harry & Meghan the nanny claimed, “I had this phone call and they were like, Prince Harry and Meghan would like to see you and speak to you about looking after Archie, I was like 'Hang on a minute I need to sit down'.”

She even added how she wound up with a speeding ticket on the way to Frogmore Cottage because of her eagerness.

She was also the same nanny who accompanied the couple and Archie to Africa, during the same time when Archie’s room got engulfed into flames.

During the first meeting, Lorren admitted, “Suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just slid, and I felt so at ease.”

“They were really hands on parents. In the morning when he woke up, firstly mum and dad would come in, they would be with their baby, she would feed him, and then after that I'd take over and normally we'd go for a morning walk.”

Before concluding she also slipped in a some praise for the Duchess of Sussex and added, “[Meghan] just took care of, not just Archie, but she took care of us, she definitely took care of me.”

