Saturday Dec 17 2022
Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Suspect shrieks 'Kanye 2024 in anti-Semitic NY Central Park attack

An older person, aged 63, was assaulted in New York's Central Park in an antisemitic attack, per the New York Police Department.

According to CNN, The older man was strolling in the park when the attacker in his mid-40's allegedly pounced on him from behind, leaving the older adult to fall, chipping his tooth and breaking his hand, police said.

Further, the suspect yelled antisemitic slurs at the victim and "Kanye 2024" before springing up on a bicycle with an attached trailer with a board reading "Hungry Disabled," as per the police.

The suspect is still at large as authorities are looking out for him with the public's assistance in identifying the attacker.

Moreover, the victim is in stable condition, as per the local authorities.

Scott Richman, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey said the attack provided evidence that the rapper Kanye West's antisemitic rhetoric has fueled violence and incited others to act out.

"When public figures with huge platforms fan the flames of antisemitism, people will copy it and begin to think it's normal," he said.

