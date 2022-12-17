 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Worthington sheds light on his past struggles before 'Avatar': 'Sold Everything I Owned'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Sam Worthington sheds light on his past struggles before Avatar: Sold Everything I Owned

In a recent interview, Sam Worthington took a trip down memory lane to his daunting life when he lived in his car before getting a life-changing role in Avatar.

In an interview with Variety, Sam Worthington revealed that his life looked a lot different before reading for the character of Jake Sully in director James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster.

According to People, Worthington said, "I sold everything I owned to my mates because I didn't like who I was."

Talking about his existential crisis, he said, "I needed to get the heck out. I was living in Sydney, and every time I would go to the bar, people would recognize me. I was rebelling against that."

The 46-year-old revealed that he remodeled his hatchback, back in the day, to fit his mattress inside of it, allowing him to live on the road.

Worthington also talked about his relationship with fame and the breach of privacy because of it.

"I'd go haywire over someone asking me for a photograph or taking a photograph of me," said Worthington, who settled an assault case against him over a scuffle with a photographer in New York back in 2014. "If someone approached me, my anxiety would go through the roof."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign

King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign
Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos

Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos
Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars

Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars
Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti

Royal fans react to King Charles' exasperating gesture to Camilla in viral video

Royal fans react to King Charles' exasperating gesture to Camilla in viral video
David Beckham turns heads with dashing looks at Qatar Fashion United CR Runway

David Beckham turns heads with dashing looks at Qatar Fashion United CR Runway

Kylie Jenner ripped over alleged diss at Megan Thee Stallion

Kylie Jenner ripped over alleged diss at Megan Thee Stallion
Kim Kardashian 'lost any interest' in fashion game after split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'lost any interest' in fashion game after split from Kanye West
Brad Pitt instantly said ‘yes’ to Margot Robbie ‘unscripted’ scene in 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt instantly said ‘yes’ to Margot Robbie ‘unscripted’ scene in 'Babylon'
Victoria Beckham not giving up on son Brooklyn ‘without a fight’: ‘It's causing more tension’

Victoria Beckham not giving up on son Brooklyn ‘without a fight’: ‘It's causing more tension’
Lewis Capaldi draws a chuckle becasue this hilarious act with Niall Horan: Check it out

Lewis Capaldi draws a chuckle becasue this hilarious act with Niall Horan: Check it out
Natalie Portman beams as she snuggles up to husband Benjamin Millepied in Paris

Natalie Portman beams as she snuggles up to husband Benjamin Millepied in Paris