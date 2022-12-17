Lewis Capaldi draws a chuckle becasue this hilarious act with Niall Horan: Check it out

Lewis Capaldi shows a hilarious display while hanging out with Niall Horan at World Darts Championship.

On December 16, Lewis Capaldi and his close friend, former One Direction member, Niall Horan enjoyed a night out at The Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London.

According to Daily Mail, Lewis hilariously stripped off his T-shirt before sticking his middle finger up at the crowds while sitting in the audience with Nial.



Lewis, 26, was in a festive mood as he sported a navy Christmas jumper featuring Star Wars' Yoda and the motif, 'To the Galaxy,' as he prepared to throw a dart himself.

Lewis also had a fun banter with Ed Sheeren recently as the singer overtook the hitmaker with UK's most-streamed song of all time.



