 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Lewis Capaldi draws a chuckle becasue this hilarious act with Niall Horan: Check it out

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Lewis Capaldi draws a chuckle becasue this hilarious act with Niall Horan: Check it out

Lewis Capaldi shows a hilarious display while hanging out with Niall Horan at World Darts Championship.

On December 16, Lewis Capaldi and his close friend, former One Direction member, Niall Horan enjoyed a night out at The Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London.

According to Daily Mail, Lewis hilariously stripped off his T-shirt before sticking his middle finger up at the crowds while sitting in the audience with Nial.

Lewis, 26, was in a festive mood as he sported a navy Christmas jumper featuring Star Wars' Yoda and the motif, 'To the Galaxy,' as he prepared to throw a dart himself.

Lewis also had a fun banter with Ed Sheeren recently as the singer overtook the hitmaker with UK's most-streamed song of all time.

Lewis Capaldi draws a chuckle becasue this hilarious act with Niall Horan: Check it out


More From Entertainment:

King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign

King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign
Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos

Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos
Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars

Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars
Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti

Royal fans react to King Charles' exasperating gesture to Camilla in viral video

Royal fans react to King Charles' exasperating gesture to Camilla in viral video
David Beckham turns heads with dashing looks at Qatar Fashion United CR Runway

David Beckham turns heads with dashing looks at Qatar Fashion United CR Runway

Kylie Jenner ripped over alleged diss at Megan Thee Stallion

Kylie Jenner ripped over alleged diss at Megan Thee Stallion
Kim Kardashian 'lost any interest' in fashion game after split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'lost any interest' in fashion game after split from Kanye West
Brad Pitt instantly said ‘yes’ to Margot Robbie ‘unscripted’ scene in 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt instantly said ‘yes’ to Margot Robbie ‘unscripted’ scene in 'Babylon'
Victoria Beckham not giving up on son Brooklyn ‘without a fight’: ‘It's causing more tension’

Victoria Beckham not giving up on son Brooklyn ‘without a fight’: ‘It's causing more tension’
Sam Worthington sheds light on his past struggles before 'Avatar': 'Sold Everything I Owned'

Sam Worthington sheds light on his past struggles before 'Avatar': 'Sold Everything I Owned'
Natalie Portman beams as she snuggles up to husband Benjamin Millepied in Paris

Natalie Portman beams as she snuggles up to husband Benjamin Millepied in Paris