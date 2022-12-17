 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Shakira all smiles while spending time with kids amid Gerard Piqué romantic weekend

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Shakira was spotted enjoying a gala time with her adorable sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, on Thursday.

The family have been on holiday in Rome and continued with their sightseeing together as they visited the Colosseum.

The Hips Don't Lie crooner was dressed down for the outing, going incognito in a black beanie hat and glasses.

While she's usually the centre of attention at events, this time Shakira was behind the camera as she snapped photographs of her sons at the monument.

Shakira's time with the boys coincided with her estranged husband Gerard Pique's romantic getaway to Prague with his new girlfriend Clara Chia.

The 35-year-old former Barcelona footballer, who split from Shakira after 12 years together, looked loved up with his new flame on Friday as they shared an intimate moment outside the Marriott Hotel in the city centre.

