Sharon Osbourne taken to hospital after her health deteriorates

Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while filming a new TV show.

The TV star, 70, had been busy shooting a paranormal TV show in California near the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula when she fell ill suddenly, according to TMZ.

Doctors were called out to the Tavern at around 6.30pm over a 'medical call', a Ventura County Department rep reportedly told the publication.

They subsequently transported a patient to Santa Paula Hospital. Sharon was confirmed to be the patient to TMZ by Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar.

Her current medical condition is unknown and it is not clear what was the cause of the sudden ill health.

Sharon has never previously spoken about any major health concerns.

She was last pictured on December 6 as she met up with her son Jack, his fiancée Aree Gearhart and their daughter Maple in Los Angeles where she looked well.