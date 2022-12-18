Machine Gun Kelly's bloodsucking leeches video goes viral

Machine Gun Kelly, MGK (born Colson Baker) shared a blood-sucking leeches video and it has managed to grab massive attention.

On Friday MGK took to his Instagram Stories page and dropped a video showing several slimy, bloodsucking leeches squirming around on his lower stomach, with the caption, 'my best friends.'

The short clip begins with the camera being pushed in closer to his upper body, just inches away from the slimy creatures, who were all tangled up together next to his 'Almost Famous' tattoo.

Earlier this year, the blood-thirsty couple Megan Fox and MGK revealed that they consume each other's blood after their January engagement announcement and then doubled-down by going into more detail about their blood-curdling habit a few months later.

Some three months later she elaborated more about the ritual during an interview with Glamour UK.



