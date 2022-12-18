Brad Pitt is 'very sweet', says new girlfriend Ines De Ramon: Insider

Sunday Dec 18, 2022
Brad Pitt is seemingly planning on a loved-up New Year.
The actor is all set to mark the start of 2023 with new rumored girlfriend, Ines De Ramon.
An insider tells People this week: “Ines said that Brad is very sweet.”
“It’s not serious yet but he’s comfortable and they’re having fun together," another added.
Ines and Brad “met through a mutual friend” and as per sources, the Bullet Train star is “really into” her.
Ines has recently come out of a marriage with actor Paul Wesley. Brad, on the contrary, is currently fighting a custody battle for his children against ex-wife Angelina Jolie.