 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew sells Swiss ski chalet for £19million pounds

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Prince Andrew has sold his Swiss ski chalet to a local family, as per reports.

The property, that was up on the market since 2020, got a delay in sale after Andrew's sexual assault scandal with Virginia Giuffre.

The chalet has now been sold for £19million to a British family after a "£1.6million debt". 

The chalet consists of seven bedrooms and is jointly owned by the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

A spokeswoman for Andrew told the Telegraph last night: "The sale of the Duke and Duchess of York's Swiss chalet has now gone through."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle branded 'world's greatest victim', told to bring better 'plotlne'

Meghan Markle branded 'world's greatest victim', told to bring better 'plotlne'
Pics: Chrissy Teigen rocks a festive spirit in a Holiday photo spread

Pics: Chrissy Teigen rocks a festive spirit in a Holiday photo spread
What Prince Harry said when he met bride Meghan Markle at altar: Lip reader spills

What Prince Harry said when he met bride Meghan Markle at altar: Lip reader spills
Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, arrested in Iran

Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, arrested in Iran
'Stop Funding Hate' voices support for Meghan Markle after latest media attack

'Stop Funding Hate' voices support for Meghan Markle after latest media attack

Journalist who said Meghan should be paraded naked is Queen Camilla's friend says Duchess' friend

Journalist who said Meghan should be paraded naked is Queen Camilla's friend says Duchess' friend

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'swallowing hard pill' as Palace gives no apology

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'swallowing hard pill' as Palace gives no apology
Meghan Markle deserves 'lumps of excrement' thrown at her, says TV presenter

Meghan Markle deserves 'lumps of excrement' thrown at her, says TV presenter
Liz Hurley is 'not guilty' over sensual question about Prince Harry

Liz Hurley is 'not guilty' over sensual question about Prince Harry
Victoria Beckham reveals Harper feels it is 'uncool' to be David Beckham daughter

Victoria Beckham reveals Harper feels it is 'uncool' to be David Beckham daughter
Brad Pitt is 'very sweet', says new girlfriend Ines De Ramon: Insider

Brad Pitt is 'very sweet', says new girlfriend Ines De Ramon: Insider
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky beach date photos with baby boy go viral

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky beach date photos with baby boy go viral