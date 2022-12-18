Prince Andrew sells Swiss ski chalet for £19million pounds

Prince Andrew has sold his Swiss ski chalet to a local family, as per reports.



The property, that was up on the market since 2020, got a delay in sale after Andrew's sexual assault scandal with Virginia Giuffre.

The chalet has now been sold for £19million to a British family after a "£1.6million debt".

The chalet consists of seven bedrooms and is jointly owned by the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.



A spokeswoman for Andrew told the Telegraph last night: "The sale of the Duke and Duchess of York's Swiss chalet has now gone through."

