 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish honours Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl: Watch

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Billie Eilish honours Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl: Watch
Billie Eilish honours Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl: Watch

Billie Eilish invited Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl to pay tribute to the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Eilish was performing at Kia Forum arena on Thursday night, December 15, 2022, when she invited Grohl on stage. “I would like to invite a friend of mine,” she said, while thousands of fans cheered as the former Nirvana drummer walked on stage, via CNN.

Grohl recalled the 2022 Grammys, where Eilish performed on stage in a Hawkins shirt, just weeks after the long-time Foo Fighters drummer died unexpectedly.

“Earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and when Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins t-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude,” Grohl said. “From our families who are here tonight, the Hawkins family, and everyone, I’d like to thank you very much today.”

“Let’s sing it for Taylor,” he said.

Sitting on stools with Grohl playing guitar, the two went on to duet on Foo Fighters’ 1998 track My Hero.

Hawkins died at the age of 50 on March 25, 2022, in Bogotá, Colombia due to a drug overdose. He was meant to perform with the band just hours later at a music festival.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles warned over stripping Meghan Markle, Prince Harry titles

King Charles warned over stripping Meghan Markle, Prince Harry titles
BTS' Taehyung shows off his friendship tattoo '7' on Mexico trip

BTS' Taehyung shows off his friendship tattoo '7' on Mexico trip
Sharon Osbourne hospitalised during TV show shoot in California

Sharon Osbourne hospitalised during TV show shoot in California
Britney Spears’ dad claims conservatorship didn’t ‘destroy’ her relationship with sons

Britney Spears’ dad claims conservatorship didn’t ‘destroy’ her relationship with sons

Netflix: Here's the complete list of December upcoming week releases

Netflix: Here's the complete list of December upcoming week releases
Stormzy loses his temper with airport staff ahead of flight to Qatar

Stormzy loses his temper with airport staff ahead of flight to Qatar
Prince William spotted at ex-girlfriend’s wedding amid Prince Harry’s Netflic doc

Prince William spotted at ex-girlfriend’s wedding amid Prince Harry’s Netflic doc

Cecily Strong is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 11 seasons

Cecily Strong is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 11 seasons
Jenna Ortega shares Netflix 'Wednesday' dance was suggested as a 'flash mob'

Jenna Ortega shares Netflix 'Wednesday' dance was suggested as a 'flash mob'
Kate Winslet told she’s ‘Too fat’ for famous ‘Titanic’ role

Kate Winslet told she’s ‘Too fat’ for famous ‘Titanic’ role
Antonio Banderas shares 2017 heart attack made him shift priorities

Antonio Banderas shares 2017 heart attack made him shift priorities
Tony Hawk talks having femur ‘surgically realigned’: ‘I’m cane-bound’

Tony Hawk talks having femur ‘surgically realigned’: ‘I’m cane-bound’