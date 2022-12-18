 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Megan Thee Stallion bodyguard is missing amid Tory Lanez trial, fails to testify

Megan Thee Stallion bodyguard is missing amid Tory Lanez trial, fails to testify

The former bodyguard of Megan Thee Stallion is missing, as he failed to testify at the court on Friday in Tory Lanez's shooting trail.

According to Insider, the Her singer's attorney said, "I can confirm that Justin Edison, Megan's bodyguard, was set to testify in court, did not appear, and is now missing," Megan's attorney, Alex Spiro, told Insider. "Law enforcement is investigating the matter."

The last post of Edison on Instagram is dated December 2. Further, per his page, he worked as a bodyguard and certified physical trainer.


Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was accused by the L.A. D.A office of shooting Megan in the feet after a small gathering at Kylie Jenner's house on July 12, 2020. The Say It rapper has denied the charges of shooting Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete.

However, Edison was not present on the night of the row. He was informed via text by Kelsey Harris, Megan's ex-best friend, and former assistant, who was present on the scene, "Help. Tory shot Meg. 911," prosecutors said in court.

The day after the shooting, Edison went to Lanez's home to collect Megan's belongings, as per Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott.

Bott added Edison revealed to prosecutors that Lanez' admitted to being "too drunk" and shooting in the air and at the ground the night of the incident.

The charges against the 30-year-old ranged from assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and personal use of a gun, to carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun in a vehicle.

Lanez pleaded not guilty. The rapper could be locked up to 22 years in prison if convicted. 

