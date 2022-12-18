Meghan Markle’s ‘done nothing to deserve fame’: ‘Whispered love to a man-child’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being put on blast for her allegedly ungrateful behavior and lack of star talent.



British journalist Petronella Wyatt issued this claim in her brand-new piece for The Sun.

Wyatt began by saying, “Before Meghan joined the Royal Family, she was an inconsequential television actress staring at the abyss of bit-parts in B-movies.”

“It was only her marriage to Harry, and the generosity shown to her by the late Queen, that made her a star.”

“The Royal Family turned a virtual unknown into a household name, sprinkling its unique brand of regal magic on her wedding to Prince Harry, while the British public stood up and cheered.”

“Meghan had done nothing to deserve this sort of fame apart from persuading an impressionable man- child to fall heavily in love, by telling him what he wanted to hear.”

“And like all narcissists, she felt not a jot of gratitude or loyalty towards her royal benefactors.”