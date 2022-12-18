Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Taylor Swift commends Sadie Sink’s ‘harrowing’ portrayal

Netflix's Stranger Things star Sadie Sink received a glowing tribute from none other than Taylor Swift.

The singer penned a glowing honour for her All Too Well star Sadie Sink as one of Entertainment Weekly’s 2022 Entertainers of the Year on December 12, 2022.



Sink starred in Swift’s directorial debut short film, All Too Well, which premiered in September 2022 at Toronto International Film Festival. The Lavender Haze crooner gushed over the actress, 20, describing her as “a remarkable presence on screen, on stage, and on set.”

Among her other successes, Swift highlighted her exceptional performance in the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things as Max Mayfield, who was first introduced in the show’s second season.

The Anti-Hero singer detailed that Sink “helped bring Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush back into the cultural spotlight with a harrowing performance as Max Mayfield on Stranger Things season 4.”

She added that Max’s “conflicted sorrow, regret, and resentment was potent and piercing in her portrayal, a slow burn that simmered with intensity. Even when despondent, Max's fury was palpable from beneath layers of hurt. It was an evolutionary turn for the character, helmed gracefully and tastefully by an artist who knows how to extensively prepare and fully commit.”

Furthermore, Swift also commended the actress of her recent role in Aronofsky's The Whale, in which she portrays the estranged daughter of Brendan Fraser’s character. The singer commended Sink’s skills to show the “level of versatility and emotional dexterity” as the complex and defiant Ellie.

Currently, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is in the works, however it is still uncertain whether Sink will reprise her role, as the character’s fate hangs by a loose thread.