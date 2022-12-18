 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Oprah Winfrey seen enjoying whopping 2lb TRUFFLE in viral video

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Oprah Winfrey is seen enjoying a whopping 2lb truffle in a viral video which she has been gifted by the luxury Italian brand Sabatino Tartufi.

The company sells its 8oz truffle online for $1899.99, but the one Oprah received - which is four times its size - appears to be unique at the moment.

'I have to tell you, somebody sent me this gift today and it just blew me away,' Oprah, 68, gushed. 'It's the largest truffle found this year in Umbria.'

'I'd gone truffle hunting with them, you know, almost a decade ago and so they know I love truffles and I always get my truffles from them,' she spilled.

