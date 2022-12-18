 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Web Desk

Adele looks weary as she attends Rich Paul's birthday party

Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Adele looked weary as she hopped into a waiting car to head home after attending her boyfriend Rich Paul's birthday party on Friday night.

The Hello singer, 34, slipped into a vehicle parked outside Olivetta in West Hollywood after letting her hair down at the star-studded bash.

Adele left the restaurant separately and was driven home while beau Rich stayed until the end to celebrate.

LeBron James and his wife Savannah, Tristan Thompson, Paul Rivera, Mal Carter, Daniel Kaluuya, and Tyron Lue were all seen celebrating with the sports agent for his special day.

While her party outfit wasn't visible, Adele she had her hair blow-dried to perfection and a glamorous layer of makeup on.

Adele is currently carrying out a residency in Las Vegas but took some time out to help him celebrate turning 41.

The Easy On Me songstress has been performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her Weekends With Adele residency, which kicked off last month.


