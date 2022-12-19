 
Netflix 'On My Block' spin-off series 'Freeridge' Everything to know

Netflix is set to release a spin-off series Freeridge that will be streamed on February 2. 

On My Block is one of the best comedy lineup series and the streaming platform announced that all eight episodes of Freeridge will drop on February 2, 2023.

About the decision of making a spin-off, the showrunners said, "Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience."

The series is based on, a coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals, Gloria and Ines, and their friends who have unleashed a curse getting trouble into their lives.

The show debuted on Netflix in March 2018.

