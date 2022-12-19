Rihanna leaves fans excited as she shares first look at baby boy

Rihanna broke the internet after she shared the first glimpse of her and beau ASAP Rocky’s baby boy in a TikTok video on Saturday.

The fans of the Diamonds hitmaker could not hold back and took to social media to express their excitement after seeing the star’s son for the first time.

In the reel, the couple’s baby, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet, can be seen smiling at his mother, who can he heard saying, "You tryna get Mommy's phone?"

“Oh my gosh! Is this even real? Rihanna uploaded video of her son, for the first time! On her tik tok! #rihanna #rihannanavy,” one fan wrote.

“This is the best Fenty drop to date,” another added while mentioning how much the baby boy resembles his mother, “Baby Fenty is the spitting image of Rihanna.”

"Imagine being a baby and like, Rihanna is your mom," co-host of MTV's Catfish, Kamie Crawford, tweeted.

"That is definitely Rihanna's baby," publicist and writer Tenille Clarke penned as one user wrote, "When @Rihanna's baby REALLY looks like @Rihanna's baby.”