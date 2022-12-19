 
Monday Dec 19 2022
Here's what Charli D’Amelio got boyfriend Landon Barker for Christmas

Charli D’Amelio revealed exclusively to Page Six Style that she has some sweet surprises in mind for boyfriend Landon Barker and sister Dixie D’Amelio.

“Landon loves jewellery, so I’m getting him a cool piece to add to his collection!” divulged Charli.

Charli and Landon, who is Travis Barker's son, went Instagram official back in July of 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumours in June after they were spotted leaving his concert together, via People.

As for her sister's present, the influencer, 18, shared, “I can’t reveal what Dixie’s big present is going to be, but she is obsessed with phone cases and loves to change them up all the time.”

“So as one of her presents I’m getting her a new Wildflower phone case,” she added.

Charli explained that her famous family – also made up of mom Heidi D’Amelio and dad Marc D’Amelio – is “always sentimental” when it comes to gift giving.

“Every year I can count on my family getting something that will mean a lot to me,” she gushed. She also told the outlet that there is one specific item on her wish list this year.

“I love every piece from our Social Tourist October drop. The pieces are perfect for winter and I especially love the Ultra High-Rise Vegan Patent Leather Straight Pants,” she shared.

“They’re so versatile but also spice up any outfit. They look equally as great with a chunky sweater as they do with a crop top for a night out!”

When it comes to last minute gift ideas, Charli suggested her debut fragrance, Born Dreamer. “It’s the perfect gift for any fragrance lover in your life. I always get compliments whenever I wear it,” she told the outlet. “I love how it’s vegan and clean, and the scent vibes with everyone’s own personal body chemistry to create something truly unique!”

