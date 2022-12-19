Prince Harry upset over King Charles, Prince William's silence after his and Meghan's show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to make first move to extend olive branch to senior members of the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be in hot waters as King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals are reluctant to respond to any of the couple's claims in their Netflix docuseries that sparked worldwide reactions.

Prince Harry was expecting that his family would react and make some arrangements to heal the rift as they did with Ms Fulani after a race row.

Lady Hussey made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” comments about Fulani’s heritage just last month. Later, Lady Hussey offered her “sincere apologies” to Ms Fulani, who accepted the gesture.

The Sussexes see the move as a "double standard" as they also want to “sit down with the Royal Family” for a meeting to address the “issues”.

Harry knows where his family is and how to get in touch if he wants to bridge the gap between them, sources told the Telegraph.

In the sixth episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duke openly said he had to "make peace with the fact that we're probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology".



The Duke added he and his wife were "moving on" and were focusing on what's coming next." While the Palace is understood to have no plans to extend a similar olive branch at this stage, it also doesn't want to widen the gap between the royals and the Sussexes even further.

